Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 238,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 361,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Klondike Silver

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.