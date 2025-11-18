Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday,RTT News reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KVYO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Klaviyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Trading Down 5.4%

NYSE KVYO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.07. 3,807,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,183. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $7,141,113.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $127,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,760,859 shares of company stock worth $181,230,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Klaviyo by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 217.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.