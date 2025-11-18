Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,494 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,160,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

