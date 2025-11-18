Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 366.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 37.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total transaction of $261,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,855.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $450,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,725.95. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $2,026,625 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.58 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.