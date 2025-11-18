Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4 Million Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,431,000 after purchasing an additional 394,960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 525.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 421,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 353,776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 230.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $807.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $118.17.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

