Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.