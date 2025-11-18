Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1,471.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.27.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

