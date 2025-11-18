Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,067 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 274.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.11. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.