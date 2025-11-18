Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 259,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 757,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $93,939,000 after buying an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 963,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after buying an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.84. The company has a market cap of $190.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

