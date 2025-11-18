Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,248 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after buying an additional 357,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,365,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 144.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 189,408 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after acquiring an additional 131,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 522.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

AIT opened at $240.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,819.28. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.