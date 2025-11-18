Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.71. Key Tronic shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 36,118 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Key Tronic Stock Down 4.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.49 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

