KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,969 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $300.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The company has a market cap of $817.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

