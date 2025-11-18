KBC Group NV Trims Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in US Foods were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in US Foods by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in US Foods by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.