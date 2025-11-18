KBC Group NV Sells 9,681 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

KBC Group NV cut its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,832,000 after purchasing an additional 350,019 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Everest Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 696,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 682,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,147,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 446,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,766,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $320.40 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $392.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.