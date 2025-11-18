KBC Group NV Sells 9,067 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,579.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $23.00 price objective on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. First Horizon Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,551,375.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,768 shares of company stock worth $5,721,862. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

