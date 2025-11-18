KBC Group NV Sells 1,844 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hasbro by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 57.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,818. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

