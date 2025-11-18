KBC Group NV Sells 1,248 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,552 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $276,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

