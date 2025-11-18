KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205,142 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 153,147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $93.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 114.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

