KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

KBC Group NV raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $87,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $303.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $373.69. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.04). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 510 shares in the company, valued at $156,151.80. This represents a 57.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

