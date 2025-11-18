KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 56.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

