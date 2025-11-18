KBC Group NV Has $751,000 Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,993,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,206,000 after buying an additional 404,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,430,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,695 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,498,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,062,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 666,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,434,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,906,000 after purchasing an additional 469,945 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE TME opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

