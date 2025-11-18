KBC Group NV Has $501,000 Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Insmed were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Insmed by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,351,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,214,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Insmed by 62.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,222,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,274,000 after buying an additional 470,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Insmed by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,406,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,310,000 after acquiring an additional 468,058 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

INSM stock opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.91. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $197.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total transaction of $4,985,951.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,889.56. The trade was a 33.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $1,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 262,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,190,318.25. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,922 shares of company stock worth $28,177,183. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

