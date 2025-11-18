KBC Group NV Has $499,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,540.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $544.12 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $612.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.01 and a 200-day moving average of $492.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

