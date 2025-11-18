KBC Group NV Has $499,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,540.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $544.12 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $612.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.01 and a 200-day moving average of $492.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.82%.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.