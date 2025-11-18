KBC Group NV Has $419,000 Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in TechnipFMC by 267.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,669,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038,640 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 91.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $3,079,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $4,392,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,310,415.40. This represents a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 876,603 shares of company stock worth $33,832,588 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.