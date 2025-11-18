KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $178.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $544.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Baird R W upgraded Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,735 shares of company stock valued at $19,553,136. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

