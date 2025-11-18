KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,623 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of LI opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LI. Bank of America cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Li Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

