KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roku were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Roku by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 9,422.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Roku by 499.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,871 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $213,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,639.02. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $5,193,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 507,463 shares of company stock worth $53,126,637 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

