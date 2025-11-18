KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.22.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $389.38 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.89 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.38.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

