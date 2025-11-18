Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) vs. Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) and Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inno and Janus International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 1 0 0 0 1.00 Janus International Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Janus International Group has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.47%. Given Janus International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than Inno.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $890,000.00 10.29 -$3.21 million ($0.83) -0.85 Janus International Group $963.80 million 0.86 $70.40 million $0.34 17.54

This table compares Inno and Janus International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Janus International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inno. Inno is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and Janus International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24% Janus International Group 5.29% 14.18% 5.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Inno shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Janus International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Janus International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inno has a beta of -2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janus International Group beats Inno on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

