iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.83 and last traded at $64.97. Approximately 6,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,778,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 903.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

