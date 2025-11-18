iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC Stake Trimmed by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $6,459,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 146,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,441,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $963.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

