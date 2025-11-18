iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.8960. Approximately 843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 29.63% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

