iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

IBIT stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

