iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $27,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

