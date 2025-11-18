iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,752,000 after buying an additional 125,521 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

