iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $2.51 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.5140.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on iQIYI from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 663,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 247.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,745 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,614,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 205.21 and a beta of -0.09.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

