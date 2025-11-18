IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.73 and traded as low as GBX 5.13. IQE shares last traded at GBX 5.25, with a volume of 2,986,769 shares changing hands.

IQE Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.73. The firm has a market cap of £50.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IQE had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 17.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that IQE plc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQE

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

