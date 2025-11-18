Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2025 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $175.00 to $168.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/21/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Texas Roadhouse was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens.

10/8/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Texas Roadhouse had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.