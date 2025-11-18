Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TAT Technologies (TATT)

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2025 – TAT Technologies is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2025 – TAT Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2025 – TAT Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/14/2025 – TAT Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – TAT Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – TAT Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $35.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – TAT Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2025 – TAT Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jones Trading. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – TAT Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

9/27/2025 – TAT Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

