Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.8099 and last traded at $105.79. Approximately 270,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 120,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.76.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

