Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,899,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after acquiring an additional 762,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 537,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,731,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.