Intrust Bank NA Sells 2,865 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (The) $GRC

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 756,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 203.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:GRC opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.61 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

