Intrust Bank NA Purchases 18,786 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Zacks Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 2.6%

LYG stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

