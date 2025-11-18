Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,534,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,756,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after purchasing an additional 905,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,407,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,481,000 after purchasing an additional 885,189 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,965.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 695,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 675,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 673,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUFG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

