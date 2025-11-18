Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,782,048.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,184.30. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 158,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,606,129.46. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,742 shares of company stock worth $27,418,324. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.8%

GWRE opened at $216.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.41, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

