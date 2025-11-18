Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,013.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 89,911 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 141,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.