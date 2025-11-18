International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $2,710,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $297.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.19. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.37 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

