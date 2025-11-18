Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Trading 8.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,100 and last traded at GBX 2,053.48. 13,585,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 444% from the average session volume of 2,498,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,889.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,649 to GBX 2,736 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,551.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,074.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 103.70 EPS for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 48.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intermediate Capital Group plc will post 166.6666667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $123bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets.

