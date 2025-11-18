Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,952 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 199,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 79,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 288,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $1,487,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 231,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,141.52. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.