Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,474.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

